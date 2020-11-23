Just Another Day At The Office

One Head And 40 Bandits

Another Gurkha unit from 1st Battalion was tasked with hunting down a certain Taliban warlord. The orders were to positively identify their target. They found him, surrounded by his pals, and in a ferocious firefight, he was killed. Still under heavy fire, they could not carry the body away. One Gurkha drew his kukri knife and removed the warlord’s head. They fought their way back out. He was positively ID’ed.

The diplomatic community went nuts. The Gurkhas simply couldn’t comprehend the problem. Absent orders to the contrary, they did what they had done in countless past conflicts, often times commanded to bring back proof of important kills. Citing “international embarrassment,” the young Gurkha was sent back to the barracks in Kent.

Rolling through jungled country in West Bengal, India, several passengers of a train suddenly revealed themselves as bandits; seizing control and stopping the train to let waiting bandits aboard. There were 40 of them, armed with pistols, swords and knives. Loud and threatening, they stripped passengers of money, jewelry and other valuables. One passenger, Bishnu Shresthra, sat calmly and watched.

Faced with a cutback in personnel, Sergeant Shresthra had voluntarily taken early retirement from his Gurkha regiment in the Indian Army to save the billet for a younger Gurkha.

He didn’t make a move until bandits grabbed an 18-year-old girl and threatened to rape her in front of her parents. That’s when he stood, drew the long, curved, ever-present kukri concealed at his side—and attacked. Conditions were perfect for a Gurkha’s hacking and slashing fighting style with the kukri: in the train’s narrow passageway, only two or three bandits at a time could face him. And the odds were on his side: just 40 dacoits against a veteran Gurkha! The fight raged on for 20 minutes.

Shreshthra suffered knife wounds to his hand and arm, later requiring extensive surgery. He killed three dacoits, seriously wounded eight, and literally chased the others off the train and into the jungle—alone. Police recovered 400,000 rupees, 40 gold necklaces, 40 laptops and 200 cell phones dropped by the fleeing bandits. He did not boast of his actions. The girl told police what he had done. He explained that fighting enemies in battle was his duty as a soldier. Fighting the dacoits, he said, was “my duty as a human being.”

The Indian government invited Shresthra to rejoin his regiment.