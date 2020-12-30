2021 On The Cheap

Pinchin’ Pennies In The New Year

(This was originally published in the January 2012 issue of GUNS Magazine. Some of the products mentioned may not be currently available)

I’m not really a cheapskate—not in my heart, anyway. It’s just that I decided to have kids rather than cash, y’know? But I admit, when I look at some price tags, I hear bagpipes wailin’ and the Scottish blood runs in me like the Rogue River at spring thaw. The way the economy is going—or not goin’—2021 is lookin’ like a great year for penny-pinching, ain’t it?

Recently, I barely dodged the bullet on some serious flooding damage. I had to rescue and repack enough ammo to make Hillary faint dead away and Eric Holder issue a fatwa on me. They’d call it an “arsenal.” I call it “a good start.” Anyway, it was so wet you coulda wrung out the air into a bucket. I bought new airtight containers, but if I packed that ammo without desiccant it would be destroyed anyway. I needed powerful desiccant and lots of it, preferably cheap! Have you ever tried to buy desiccant packs in bulk? And as a chemical-savvy friend cautioned, often they’ve lost considerable effectiveness by the time you get them.

“Follow me, pal,” my buddy said, and led the way to a grocery store. There he grabbed an 8-pound bag of kitty litter, two boxes of store-brand teabags without strings and tags, and a cheap roll of 2-inch wide packing tape. The primary ingredient in Fresh Step kitty litter is silica gel—desiccant!—and no fillers which would break down and fail. Regular kitty litter won’t cut it. The teabags were 200 for 2 bucks.

We slit the teabags, poured the tea into a canister, filled the bags with silica gel, then sealed the ends with tape strips. Voilà! Cheap, highly effective desiccant. And yes, they can be refreshed on a baking sheet in the oven at 170 degrees F for an hour or so. If you don’t mind the mess, you can pour it in loose, but since I was discarding damp paperboard boxes and packing loose rounds, the teabags were a great choice. Note: Do not let Fluffy use the litter before you bag it.