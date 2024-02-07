In 1854, Smith & Wesson founders Horace Smith & Daniel Wesson patented their first lever gun. In honor of that historic milestone, the classic American lever gun is reborn as the Model 1854 Series, the first to incorporate the feel of Smith & Wesson’s large-frame revolvers and their smooth action.

The all-new Model 1854 Series rifles are built with 19¼-inch barrels, are chambered in .44 Rem Mag, and have a capacity of 9+1. Their design blends the classic aesthetic of the American lever gun with modern enhancements for those who want more.

The Model 1854 has a paired synthetic black and stainless-steel finish across the stock, receiver, forend and barrel. Key features include M-LOK slots in the forend, a 4¾-inch Picatinny base for mounting optics, a large loop lever and a flat-face trigger. Additionally, these rifles contain a side loading gate, utilize side ejection, and include a removable mag tube for improved ease of unloading.

The Model 1854 Limited Edition shares the same feature set, but instead of the M-LOK capable forend, it boasts a classic high-grade satin walnut finish on both the stock and forend and a polished black PVD finish on the receiver and barrel.

Both rifles have an overall length of 36 inches, include a 11/16-24 threaded muzzle, and ship with an XS Sights adjustable ghost ring rear sight and a gold bead front sight.

The S&W Model 1854 Series has an MSRP of $1,279, while the limited edition model has an MSRP of $3,499.

Visit Smith-Wesson.com to learn more.

