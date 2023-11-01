With the purchase of a Saint Victor, Saint Edge or Hellion rifle, customers will receive the Vortex Crossfire optic, which features a 2 MOA dot that is quick to acquire in close-quarters while remaining fine enough to promote pin-point accuracy at extended range. Those who purchase an original Saint model rifle will receive a HEX Dragonfly. The 3.5 MOA dot of this optic delivers lightning-fast target acquisition and faster follow-up shots. Riser mounts are included with both optics.

All Gear Up packages also include a versatile Gray Ghost Gear single-point QD sling and an additional magazine. This sling offers secure rifle retention and easy maneuverability for your rifle.

Lastly, the included $200 voucher for Alexo Athletica x Springfield Armory’s high-quality line of EDC-ready clothing.

Eligible buyers must simply show proof of purchase and fill out the redemption form online by Feb. 29, 2024, to redeem their Gear Up package.

For more information about the new Springfield Armory Gear Up promotion, visit Springfield-Armory.com.

