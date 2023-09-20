SK Customs limited-edition Generalissimo Jose M. Morelos Colt 1911

This month, SK Customs announced the release of the limited-edition Generalissimo Jose M. Morelos Colt 1911 — the third edition of its Mexican War of Independence series. The release follows the success of The Emperor and Premier Presidente.

Morelos, a Mexican priest, statesman, and military commander, is considered a national hero in Mexico. He led the Mexican War of Independence movement, assuming his leadership after the execution of Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla in 1811. Morelos was one of the first true Mexican nationalists and had a vision of a unified, free Mexico.

The limited-edition production run of only 200 full-size Government Model Colt 1911s chambered in .38 Super gives collectors a chance to own a piece of Mexican history.