Springfield Armory has released two new variants of the Hellion 5.56mm bullpup with 18” and 20” barrel length options and unique features true to the original VHS-2 design.

Based on the internationally-proven bullpup used by the Croatian armed forces in environments ranging from Iraq to Africa and beyond, the Springfield Armory Hellion offers American shooters a semi-automatic version of this fully ambidextrous firearm.

Early last year, Springfield launched the original Hellion, featuring a short 16” barrel designed to offer the most compact package possible. The newly released variants feature extended 18” and 20” barrels resulting in a 5.56mm that still offers the compact handling characteristics of a bullpup, but with enhanced velocity and downrange performance.

The 20”-barreled version of the Hellion also features an overall configuration similar to that of the Croatian VHS-D2, a designated marksman version of the VHS. It’s outfitted with a distinctive ribbed forward section of barrel for enhanced cooling and an integrated bayonet lug.