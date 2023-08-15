0
New Springfield Armory
Hellion 5.56mm Bullpup Variants
Springfield Armory has released two new variants of the Hellion 5.56mm bullpup with 18” and 20” barrel length options and unique features true to the original VHS-2 design.
Based on the internationally-proven bullpup used by the Croatian armed forces in environments ranging from Iraq to Africa and beyond, the Springfield Armory Hellion offers American shooters a semi-automatic version of this fully ambidextrous firearm.
Early last year, Springfield launched the original Hellion, featuring a short 16” barrel designed to offer the most compact package possible. The newly released variants feature extended 18” and 20” barrels resulting in a 5.56mm that still offers the compact handling characteristics of a bullpup, but with enhanced velocity and downrange performance.
The 20”-barreled version of the Hellion also features an overall configuration similar to that of the Croatian VHS-D2, a designated marksman version of the VHS. It’s outfitted with a distinctive ribbed forward section of barrel for enhanced cooling and an integrated bayonet lug.
During development, Springfield Armory adapted the original VHS-2 design to address the specific needs of American shooters, including its ability to feed from AR-pattern magazines, the use of replaceable AR-pattern pistol grips, M-Lok slots in the handguard and the addition of six QD mounts.
All Hellions feature a reversible ejection system that requires no additional parts or tools, as well as a set of fully ambidextrous controls, including the safety, charging handle, magazine and bolt release. A five-position collapsible buttstock, two-position adjustable gas system and integrated flip-up iron sights further add to the design’s adaptability.
All Hellions come with a 30-round Magpul PMAG and Bravo Company USA BCMGUNFIGHTER Mod 3 pistol grip.
SPECS
Hellion 18″ Rifle (HL918556B)
• Overall Length: 30.25 – 31.75 inches
• Weight: 8 lbs. 3 oz.
• Barrel: 18″ CMV, Melonite, 1:7
• Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO (.223 REM)
• Capacity: 30-Round Magpul PMAG Gen M3
• Sights: Front: Integrated Flip-Up (Elevation Adjustable); Rear: Integrated Flip-Up w/ 5-Position Aperture (Windage Adjustable)
• Gas System: 2-Position Adjustable, Short Stroke Piston
• Stock: 5-Position Adjustable w/ Cheek Riser
• Muzzle Device: 4-Prong Flash Hider
• Charging Handle: Ambidextrous, Non-Reciprocating
• MSRP: $2,016
Hellion 20″ Rifle (HL920556B)
• Overall Length: 32.25 – 33.75 inches
• Weight: 8 lbs. 6 oz.
• Barrel: 20″ CMV w/ Bayonet Lug, Melonite®, 1:7
• Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO (.223 REM)
• Capacity: 30-Round Magpul PMAG Gen M3
• Sights: Front: Integrated Flip-Up (Elevation Adjustable); Rear: Integrated Flip-Up w/ 5-Position Aperture (Windage Adjustable)
• Gas System: 2-Position Adjustable, Short Stroke Piston
• Stock: 5-Position Adjustable w/ Cheek Riser
• Muzzle Device: 4-Prong Flash Hider
• Charging Handle: Ambidextrous, Non-Reciprocating
• MSRP: $2,031
For full specs on each of the Springfield Armory Hellion variants, visit springfield-armory.com/hellion-series.
