With tritium/fiber-optic front and rear sights, the FastDot H3 provides 24-hour illumination for a bright and visible sight picture and easy acquisition right out of the holster day or night. It’s also compatible with standard holsters thanks to its low-profile design.

HIVIZ Engineer Brad Smith joined GUNS Magazine Editor Brent T. Wheat at SHOT Show 2024 to share more.

Four models of the HIVIZ FastDot H3 are available now, each with MSRP at $175.

• GLOCK in 9 mm, .40 S&W and .375 SIG

• Glock MOS in 9 mm, .40 S&W and .375 SIG

• Smith & Wesson M&P compact, full-size, Shield and Shield Plus pistols in all calibers (does not fit optic-ready models, 9EZ or EZ 380)

• SIG Sauer P320 9 mm pistols with fixed sights only (not optic-ready models)

Visit hivizsights.com to learn more.

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to get more new product announcements delivered straight to your inbox.