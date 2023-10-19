After the session, the unit will provide an on-screen summary, including the minimum, maximum, and average speed of the shots, as well as extreme spread and standard deviation. The display can also be customized to show power factor and kinetic energy when the projectile grain weight is entered.

The device will automatically sync with the ShotView app, which gives users the ability to mark shots as clean/cold bore and exclude outliers from session calculations. Users can also create custom names for each session and add detailed notes for both specific shots and the entire session.

At 3” W x 2.8” H x 1.4” D, the Xero C1 Pro is smaller than a deck of cards and weighs just over 100 grams, making it small enough to slip into the pocket of a range bag. It’s powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that provides data for up to 2,000 shots on a single charge.

With its button-operated design, IPX71 water-resistant rating, and sunlight-readable, high-contrast display, the Xero C1 Pro can be used

rain or shine.

The Garmin Xero C1 Pro chronograph has a suggested retail price of $599. Learn more at Garmin.com/outdoor.

