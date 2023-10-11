4
Firearms Guide 14th Edition
Updated For 2023-24
Updated for 2023-24, the Firearms Guide 14th Edition introduces an impressive array of new firearm makes and models, alongside the inclusion of 3,000 newly added gun schematics, blueprints, manuals, and old guns & ammo catalogs. Notably, this edition features a treasure trove of original printable catalogs and brochures from esteemed manufacturers such as Colt, Smith & Wesson, Savage Arms, Browning, Beretta, Winchester, Charles Daly, SIG Sauer, CZ, FN, and more.
First published in 2009, the Firearms Guide is the world’s largest searchable firearms, air guns & ammunition reference guide, gun values guide, and gunsmithing library.
With its 14 search criteria, Firearms Guide enables fast, complex searches of over 80,000 antique and modern guns and side-by-side comparisons of search results. Guns are cross-referenced with the huge ammunition database featuring over 7,000 different rounds with ballistics and ammo pictures, and is often used by ballistic labs and police departments.
With over 58,000 gun pictures (in resolution up to 4000 x 1240) and with the biggest online visual (graphic) gun codes, proof marks, stamps, and crests guide, Firearms Guide is a great tool for fast and precise firearms identification of antique and modern civilian and military guns from 1,743 manufacturers and 62 countries.
Additionally, Firearms Guide also features a gunsmithing library with 24,200 zoomable and printable hi-resolution gun schematics, blueprints, manuals, and antique gun catalogs for professional gunsmiths worldwide. This library also provides gunsmiths with 24/7 access to gun parts lists with original parts numbers, blueprints with dimensions for complete guns or gun parts, cross-sectional views, printable complete original gun manuals for antique and modern guns, old guns and ammo catalogs from the 1800s to today, and an Ammunition Dimensions (Case & Bullet) Guide.
The Firearms Guide Online PRO Edition is available as a monthly, 6-month, 1-year or 2-year subscription. It comes with free updates and guarantees anonymous activation and use, eliminating any tracking or data collection, unlike conventional internet search engines.
A combo version is also available for purchase ($199.90) and includes a flash drive to ensure privacy and discretion. This format works without the internet, without installation on your Windows PC, and works for years to come. Enjoy 100% offline privacy.
Use code “50” at FirearmsGuide.com to get a $50 discount on the NEW 14th Edition Flash Drive & Online Combo!