Updated for 2023-24, the Firearms Guide 14th Edition introduces an impressive array of new firearm makes and models, alongside the inclusion of 3,000 newly added gun schematics, blueprints, manuals, and old guns & ammo catalogs. Notably, this edition features a treasure trove of original printable catalogs and brochures from esteemed manufacturers such as Colt, Smith & Wesson, Savage Arms, Browning, Beretta, Winchester, Charles Daly, SIG Sauer, CZ, FN, and more.

First published in 2009, the Firearms Guide is the world’s largest searchable firearms, air guns & ammunition reference guide, gun values guide, and gunsmithing library.

With its 14 search criteria, Firearms Guide enables fast, complex searches of over 80,000 antique and modern guns and side-by-side comparisons of search results. Guns are cross-referenced with the huge ammunition database featuring over 7,000 different rounds with ballistics and ammo pictures, and is often used by ballistic labs and police departments.

With over 58,000 gun pictures (in resolution up to 4000 x 1240) and with the biggest online visual (graphic) gun codes, proof marks, stamps, and crests guide, Firearms Guide is a great tool for fast and precise firearms identification of antique and modern civilian and military guns from 1,743 manufacturers and 62 countries.