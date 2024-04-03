The Falco Hybrid Roto Shoulder Holster features an adjustable shoulder harness and double magazine pouch, combining the benefits of both vertical and horizontal shoulder carry.

Made from premium Italian full-grain leather combined with the .08″ U.S. Kydex, the Hybrid Roto Shoulder Holster offers the comfort and aesthetics of leather plus the retention and stability of Kydex. Strategically placed spaces in the leather harness allow extensive size adjustment to fit the harness to your body type.

The handgun sits in a vertical underarm carry position, allowing for safe EDC concealment, while the holster’s roto (rotating) function allows users to slightly tilt the firearm forward just enough for a comfortable ergonomic draw.

The holster incorporates a leather security strap designed to be released by the forefinger and adjustable leather belt tie-down straps to keep your firearm in place. Users will also benefit from the self-retention of the Kydex shell. A tension screw allows for retention adjustment, while the open-bottom design allows for threaded barrels and prevents the accumulation of debris inside the holster.

A hybrid variant of Falco’s all-time favorite roto design, the Hybrid Roto Shoulder Holster (MSRP $299.95) is available in right- and left-handed options. Each holster is custom-made for your specific handgun, including those with optics.

For more information, visit FalcoHolsters.com.

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to get more new product announcements delivered straight to your inbox.