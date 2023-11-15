Armasight Handheld Sidekick 320 Thermal Monocular

Armasight has announced the release of the Sidekick 320 handheld Thermal Optic — the smallest fully multi-functional 12-micron 320 thermal imaging monocular on the market.

Designed and assembled in the U.S., the Sidekick 320 boasts a fast 60Hz frame rate for smooth operation and visual acuity based on Armasight’s Iron Wolf thermal technology platform. Weighing under 210 grams (7.4 ounces), it can be used as a handheld mini-monocular or can be headset/helmet mounted utilizing the built-in mini-rail for hands-free operation. The high-definition 1024 × 768 OLED display provides a crisp image, with iconography providing key information.

The Sidekick features simplified three-button controls to allow for easy manipulation in the field. Additional features include image capture, one-touch in-unit video recording, USB video stream, and USB-C interface for viewing your recordings and photos on external devices such as computers or televisions.

Included with the Sidekick 320 are a CR123A battery (2), USB-C cable, battery extender, product manual, lens cloth, and soft case.

Features:

• Multiple color palettes

• Intuitive 3-button control

• Dovetail Mini-Rail included for helmet mounting

• Compatible with Ravyn Rail Bridge Mount for helmet mounting with PVS-14, MNVD, or second Sidekick (sold separately)

• Video recording & image capture

• USB-C interface for external devices

• Works with external power banks via USB-C

• Compass

• ULTEM composite body and ergonomic design

• MSRP: $2,299

To learn more, visit Armasight.com.

