Scintillating Steel!

Innovation

Two very cool features we’ll take a closer look at here are the unique blade and innovative flipper design. Cecchini’s blade design falls into what’s referred to as a modified Tanto — a highly reconfigured version of the traditional Japanese style. There are three grinds to the blade, two on the lead edge and one on the spine. Unlike a typical Tanto, the abrupt clip on the end is relegated to the backside of the blade so there’s no drop-off in slicing capability along the main edge, yet it still retains penetrability. The coup de grace is the ZT 0055’s top shelf S35VN stainless blade, a proprietary powder-based steel developed specifically for the cutlery market by Crucible Industries LLC.



The blade opens by way of a flipper, but this is no ordinary flipper. Cecchini’s “hidden” SLT flipper tab is in a vertical position when the blade is tucked away in the frame, but is hinged and rotates downward to employ the business end of the knife — similar to a two-stage trigger. The main gripe with many flippers is they protrude horizontally out from the back of the frame, which can cause them to hang up on the lip of the pocket when drawn. This is a bad situation if you’re in self-defense mode. The flipper tab eliminates that possibility. Granted, you’d want to practice locating the flipper tab in this different position for speed of deployment, but once done, you’re good to go. As with anything, practice makes perfect! The blade rollout is lightning quick and smooth as a whistle thanks to ZT’s patented KVT ball-bearing system.