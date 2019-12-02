Weight Loss Diet

The trigger guard also went on a diet by receiving the popular “undercut” so many folks are doing to their stock GLOCKs. Though I haven’t yet taken the gun through a full-on, high-round-count class, it doesn’t seem as likely to give me the old “GLOCK knuckle” as it did before. On the forward part of the guard they also removed the ugly raised grip surface, the one that encourages shooters to put a finger up there. Said shooters then wonder why their shots go low, unlike the few competitors/professionals who do put a finger up there and shoot just fine.



The remainder of the frame received a superb, grippy stipple job with a pattern reminding me of sunflower florets. (Hey, what can I say? I went to a land-grant university!) The grip certainly got worked over as expected but TMT also stippled underneath the trigger guard and put a nice tactile patch alongside the frame where your trigger finger can easily index when off-target, even in the dark. They also opened up the magwell just a touch. The stippling was left black while the rest of the frame got a nice, not-too-flashy gray Cerakote coating.



The slide really got worked over. First, the rear cocking serrations were opened up using a ball-end mill, while the front of the slide received “Bone Saw” serrations. Even if you didn’t go for all the “pretties,” I certainly recommend these two operations on any “carry” GLOCK. Having pointed guns at many bad people while wet, sweaty, muddy and once even a tad bloody, I know having such positive engagement for loading or malfunction clearance is an important feature. The slide and frame also received a nice, comfort-enhancing bevel job on the muzzle end.