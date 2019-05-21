The Bull Is Back

Hearne, Blowers

At the excellent www.pistol-forum.com site, star instructor John Hearne writes:



“My favorite drill right now is the Hateful Eight by Bill Blowers. Shot at 8 yards using a B-8 repair center as a target. Gun is set up with four rounds and you have two reloads of two rounds each. You have eight seconds to draw and fire all eight rounds. There are three standards: all eight in the 8 ring; all eight in the 9 and 10 ring; (or) at least 76 points. At first, this sounds like a reload intensive drill with no marksmanship benefit. What I’ve found is the number of reloads creates a lot of mental pressure to go faster than one can hit the black of the bulls-eye. It is a great drill for making you focus on the task at hand. If you’re drawing and shooting, you can’t think about the reloads. If you’re reloading, you can’t be thinking ahead to the shooting, as soon as the gun is reloaded, you must make a 100 percent shift back to shooting … I find the mental discipline required for this drill to be very high and hard to generate from any other easily conducted drill. In the day and age of 15-round service pistols, the reload is a rarely necessary skill. However, if you have an empty pistol, there is no such thing as a ‘too fast’ successful reload. Also, you’re going to reload your pistol anyway, you might as well practice it in a serious fashion.”