Springfield Hellcat Tops 20,000 Rounds in Test

Since its introduction in late 2019, the Springfield Armory Hellcat has taken the concealed carry market by storm. In addition to its impressive feature set and 13+1 capacity (with extended magazine), the micro 9mm pistol proved its mettle in a 10,000-round test, with every round documented on video. Now, that very same Hellcat pistol (S/N: AT234795) has topped 20,000 rounds in a follow-up test by Paul Carlson, owner of Safety Solutions Academy.

With support from Federal and Action Target, Carlson and a team of shooters pushed the Hellcat through another 10,000 rounds over the span of a single 10-hour day. The result proved what we here at Springfield Armory know: the Hellcat possesses durability and strength beyond anything that should ever be reasonably expected from a micro 9mm.

“Carlson’s test held the Hellcat to a very high standard, and it once again showed that the pistol has what it takes to deliver the performance and capability concealed carry users should demand,” said Steve Kramer, Vice President of Marketing at Springfield Armory

Springfield Armory CEO Dennis Reese echoed that praise, stating “Quality is our number one priority and it always will be, and the Hellcat proved that during this test.”

Watch the 20,000 Round Test

For more info: www.springfield-armory.com, Ph. 1-800-680-6866

Content provided by Springfield Armory.

Manufacturer: Springfield Armory

Model: Hellcat

Frame: Micro, Polymer, Black/FDE

Action: Striker

Caliber: 9mm

Capacity: 11/13+1 (2 magazines)

Sights: Fixed, Tritium

Safety: Trigger

Dimensions (L/H/W): 6″/4″/1″

Barrel: 3″, Hammer Forged Steel

Weight: 18.3 oz.

MSRP: $569