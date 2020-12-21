Springfield Armory 9mm Ronin 1911

Accuracy

I ran the lightweight Ronin at 25 yards from a Caldwell Matrix rest on a concrete bench. Each five-shot group was measured overall and again for the best three hits, because the latter has been shown to roughly equal what the same gun and load will do from a machine rest at the same distance. A time-saver for the tester, obviously, but more importantly, something easier for the reader to comparison-test with their own samples of the same firearm and ammo. The protocol tends to factor out unnoticed human error.

Testing encompassed the three most popular bullet weights for the caliber. Everything was well under the popular formula of “4″ at 25 yards equals adequate service pistol accuracy.” The 147-grain Winchester FMJ delivered 3.45″ for all five and 1.05″ for “best three.” SIG 124-grain V-Crown jacketed hollow point was a 10th of an inch tighter overall, five hits 3.35″ apart with the same 1.05″ best three cluster. Black Hills 115-grain JHP at +P velocity shot tightest of all: 2.15″ for all five and 1.35″ for the three closest. A “best three” average of 1.15″ tells me this is, mechanically, a “sub-two-inch” gun for grouping capability, and, for a 4.25″ barrel 9mm 1911, folks, “Dat’s sumpin!”

If grouping is one side of accuracy, the flip side is POA/POI: point of aim vis-à-vis point of impact. For this tester the gun shot center for windage but high with 124-grain at 25 yards, high and right for some reason with the 115-grain +P, but spot on with the 147-grain.

Since shot placement is the first imperative for “stopping power,” when I did the “carry” part of the test it was loaded with Federal HST 147-grain, which seems to be unexcelled in street performance with a “heavy for caliber” bullet weight. I was suffering some lumbar spine issues at test time so this retro-lookin’ gun went into a retro kind of shoulder holster, the classic Bianchi X15. The light weight of the aluminum-framed 1911 was something I learned to appreciate in a lifetime of carrying 1911 pistols and it held true with the Springfield Ronin aluminum-frame 9mm.