Springfield Armory 9mm Ronin 1911

Unboxing
The test sample, serial number LW 170908, came with a two-tone finish popularized by Jeff Cooper, the man who really led the mid-20th Century renaissance of the 1911 pistol. The aluminum frame is a satiny silver, the top-end a pleasing blue steel. No forward slide grooves and no unnecessary full-length recoil spring guide, to which this traditionalist can only say “Yay for both.”
It came with three nine-round magazines with bumper pads and a spacer in the back of the magazine cavity that compensates for the 9mm cartridge’s short OAL while still keeping the bullet nose close to the feed ramp. Only one of those nine-rounders was used in testing — I went with 10-round Wilson Combat mags for the rest of the shooting. Since the butt of the gun is going to be lengthened by a pad anyway, I want another cartridge out of the deal. The magazine well was slightly beveled for smoother reloading.
Sights were fixed — two big white dots straddling a wide rear notch, and a red fiber optic rod in the front post. The rear sight has a ledge to allow one-handed “wounded defender” slide cycling against belt or holster. The trigger is medium length but easy to reach thanks to the slim wooden grip panels that seem to be a standard feature on all the Ronin models. Pioneered by shooting champ and pistolsmith J. Michael Plaxco back in the ’80s for IPSC/IDPA pioneer John Sayles and his wife Sally, these slim grips feel “different,” but I like how they let you get “more hand around the gun” and “more finger on the trigger.” By the way, trigger pull weight averaged 4.49 lbs. — “good to go” for street carry with its liability concerns, but no impediment to good shooting.