Admittedly, the vast majority of my sixgunnin’ heart belongs to the old classics—notably those beautifully bright blue-finished magnums from the mid-20th Century. However, I have to admit this newest iteration of the L-Frame is exceptionally attractive. It’s a glass-beaded stainless 5-shot DA sixgun with an overall length of 4.2 inches. Sights are typical S&W adjustables—white outline rear matched up with a red ramp front. To add a touch of distinction, the frame screws, hammer, trigger and cylinder release—as well as the sights—are matte black, contrasting nicely with the matte stainless steel of the rest of this excellent big-bore revolver.



The front of the cylinder is chamfered for easy holstering and the muzzle has a deep concave crown that protects the rifling. The right side of the barrel is marked in two lines with “44 Magnum” and “Combat Magnum.” The pebble-grained rubber grips are the wraparound fingergroove style. The single-action trigger pull on my test gun was 4-1/4 pounds, while the DA pull measured 14.



The cylinder locks at the front of the frame with a modernized version of the old Triple-Lock setup instead of locking at the front of the ejector rod. This is accomplished with a ball-detent at the juncture of the frame and yoke. Since this is a 5-shot .44 Magnum, the locking bolt notches on the cylinder are in between chambers so there’s no weak spot under each one.



Thus far I have test-fired the short-barreled Combat Magnum with both .44 Special and .44 Magnum factory loads and handloads, including both jacketed and cast bullets. Since this is mainly a self-defense revolver, all of my testing to this point has been at a normally accepted self-defense distance of 7 yards or 21 feet. It shoots so accurately with every load tested I have no doubt it will certainly perform well at longer distances.