SIG SAUER’s New MPX
Pistol Caliber Carbine
Is Ready To Rock
Nowadays it seems everybody on the map is cranking out some sort of semiautomatic modern sporting rifle in .223 Remington/5.56mm NATO. So when SIG SAUER recently announced they were introducing a redesigned and upgraded version of their carbine model chambered in a pistol caliber, my eyebrows perked up.
I can find all sorts of practical uses for such a firearm, and none of them involve competition — even though competitors like the original model. And, having had some very good experience with assorted SIG SAUER handguns over the years, there was never a doubt the company’s long guns would be first rate, and nothing has happened to change this impression.
Reportedly weighing 6.6 lbs., the enhanced MPX PCC (Pistol Caliber Carbine) seems like a practical package because one doesn’t require two different calibers of ammunition, one for the sidearm and one for the long gun. The PCC is chambered for the 9mm cartridge, and through a 16" threaded barrel with a 1:10" rifling twist, you’re going to squeeze every bit of horsepower out of that round when the bullet leaves the muzzle.
Still, a pistol caliber carbine is something you don’t see every day. I had an experience with such an MSR two years ago, chambered for the .45 ACP, so even though they might not be on every gun shop rack, they’re certainly out there.
What are the advantages? First and foremost, there’s so little felt recoil it is almost non-existent, a fact not lost on competition shooters.
For home defense, a carbine chambered for a handgun cartridge will most definitely get the job done. It could also see duty as a patrol rifle. And ammunition is available literally all over the landscape.
Not surprisingly from SIG SAUER, the MPX PCC is loaded with little features sure to appeal to the discerning shooter. It is fitted with a Timney single-stage trigger, five-position telescoping buttstock, a slime line M-LOK handguard and a 30-round magazine.
It’s got a rail on top of the receiver and out front on the handguard so various sights may be attached, and I suspect optical sights of some sort will be the choice of most users. It wears a black hard-coat anodized finish on the aluminum frame and the OAL is 35.25" when the stock is fully extended. The controls are ambidextrous and there’s a three-chamber compensator for good measure.
The grip is textured on both left and right surfaces for a sure hold even in wet conditions.
According to SIG SAUER, Team SIG professional shooter Lena Miculek uses the MPX PCC exclusively.
Now for the good news: Nobody has to wait for the MPX PCC because it started shipping in late November. It carries an MSRP of $2,016.
For more info:
SIG SAUER
Ph: (603) 610-3000.
https://www.sigsauer.com