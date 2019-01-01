Reportedly weighing 6.6 lbs., the enhanced MPX PCC (Pistol Caliber Carbine) seems like a practical package because one doesn’t require two different calibers of ammunition, one for the sidearm and one for the long gun. The PCC is chambered for the 9mm cartridge, and through a 16" threaded barrel with a 1:10" rifling twist, you’re going to squeeze every bit of horsepower out of that round when the bullet leaves the muzzle.

Still, a pistol caliber carbine is something you don’t see every day. I had an experience with such an MSR two years ago, chambered for the .45 ACP, so even though they might not be on every gun shop rack, they’re certainly out there.



What are the advantages? First and foremost, there’s so little felt recoil it is almost non-existent, a fact not lost on competition shooters.

For home defense, a carbine chambered for a handgun cartridge will most definitely get the job done. It could also see duty as a patrol rifle. And ammunition is available literally all over the landscape.