Affordable On The Range
However, the prices on Ruger’s rimfire single-action revolvers have been right up there with their centerfire cousins, somewhere north of $500. There’s never been any question the classic Ruger revolvers are worth every penny — they’re beautiful, made of stainless or blued steel, rugged and durable. But the 2016 firearms market slowdown resulted in manufacturers finding ways to offer more affordable guns across the board. Ruger product manager Mark Gurney and his team decided it was time to address a market segment they were missing — an entry-level, affordable, single-action sixgun. Their answer is the new Ruger Wrangler and it is drawing more excitement than almost any new gun offered this year.
The Wrangler has all the look and feel of a classic Ruger single-action revolver but with an aluminum alloy frame. The finish is Cerakote in a choice of three colors — black, silver or burnt bronze, each with a black cylinder and black grips. MSRP is $249 but you can bet store prices are in the $210 to $220 range. If you can’t pick a favorite color, you can buy all three and it won’t break the bank. Ruger sent me one of each for testing. My personal favorite is the black one, but they’re all attractive.