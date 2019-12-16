Gunfight At The Backyard Corral

In keeping with this thought, I rounded up three grandchildren for a session with the Wranglers at their backyard plinking range. We set out a bunch of aluminum soft drink cans along with some self-healing targets and just went plinking. I had a variety of rounds on hand including Winchester Super X .22 Shorts, Remington .22 Subsonic, CCI Mini Mags and Remington Golden Bullet. The kids had cans and the self-healing targets bouncing all over the place. They have all been well trained in gun and range safety, so I just sat and watched the smiles on their faces. There wasn’t even a hint of a problem and they all enjoyed the session. The all-black gun seemed to be the overall color favorite among the boys, while their sister preferred the burnt bronze one.



The next day it was my turn to shoot. I went to one of my favorite indoor ranges with the three Wranglers and a couple of guns for comparison — the New Model Single Ten and a High Standard Double-Nine reminiscent of my first handgun, bought 56 years ago for $45. It’s an aluminum-framed revolver, too, weighing only 25 oz. with a 5 lb. single-action trigger pull and iron sights like on the Wrangler.



I picked an assortment of ammunition, including everything from match grade Ely to some old .22 Shorts and some .22 Longs I’ve probably had for 50 years. The nice thing about revolvers is they don’t care. I find shooting the Shorts fun because they are so quiet compared to other cartridges. If you want to make some loud bangs use CCI Mini Mags.



I wasn’t expecting match-grade accuracy but by focusing on the Wrangler’s blade front sight the result was some nicely grouped shots around the point of aim at 15 yards — plenty good for plinking or teaching a kid about sight alignment. What’s really cool is an hour of range time with less than $10 in ammo cost and no sore hands or shoulders due to recoil.