Loading, Unloading

A semi-auto stays in your strong hand during loading/unloading manipulations. With the revolver you can either hold it in your strong hand, transfer it to your support hand, or use a combination of both techniques. Your gun and hand size, plus how you carry your spare ammo, will dictate which works best for you.



If you’re a right-hander, use the thumb of your right hand to press the cylinder release while your left hand moves underneath the revolver, positioning the two middle fingers on the right side of the cylinder where they can push the cylinder to the left. These two fingers go through the gate and the left thumb is on the left side of the cylinder, forming an “O” with the two middle fingers and thumb around the cylinder. Your left hand is now holding the cylinder and supporting the revolver, leaving your right hand free to handle ammo.



To load, point the muzzle down and feed the rounds in with your right hand. Your thumb and middle finger holding the cylinder can be used to rotate it if necessary to load — such as when using a speed strip. Once the cylinder is loaded, your right hand reacquires its grip, your left hand shifts back to the left side of the revolver and locks the cylinder in using the heel of your hand. Be sure to use enough force to ensure the cylinder locks into place, otherwise you won’t be able to press the trigger.



For unloading, use the same technique to open the cylinder. This time point the muzzle up instead of down. With the revolver in your left hand, use the heel of your right hand to forcefully smack the ejector rod down to empty out the brass. In practice, always let live rounds or brass fall to the ground, just like you would during a fight. If you’re in the house and you don’t want to damage your expensive defense rounds, let them fall onto the bed or couch. Then it’s muzzle down to reload the cylinder.



Or, you can do all this with your right hand holding the revolver. To open up the cylinder you bring your trigger finger up to the cylinder and your right thumb over the grip to the right side of the revolver. Keep your right thumb out of the way so it’s not blocking the cylinder. Use your left thumb to press the cylinder release latch and the trigger finger of your right hand to push the cylinder to the left, following it through the gate where it can apply pressure to the cylinder to keep it from spinning freely or flopping back into a closed position. Your left hand loads, rotating the cylinder if necessary, and then closes it and locks it in place.



Unloading follows the same procedure. Once the cylinder is open the muzzle goes up, and the heel of the left hand punches the ejector. I use the barrel as a guide, positioning the web between my thumb and first finger on the barrel and then sliding my hand down to hit the ejector rod. After the cylinder is empty you point the muzzle down to load.