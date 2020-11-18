Head Down

Dunno about anyone else, but I learned it in 1984 from world speed shooting champion and national IPSC champ J. Michael Plaxco. After noticing his winning form included shooting with his head forward and down, I asked him why. He replied it kept him from looking over the gun when shooting reaction targets, which would have caused his shots to go high. I discovered he was right, and ever since taught this head position as an option to my students. I tend to default to it myself.

In addition to Mike’s stated reason, because “where the head goes the body follows” the forward and down posture carries more body weight into the gun, controlling muzzle rise and thus increasing rate of accurate fire. It also fits perfectly into a fight or flight response: More than a century ago when he defined the concept at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Walter Cannon told us in such a state our shoulders would hunch up to protect the head, which would instinctively go forward and down. In this case it makes sense to go with instinct.

The only problem with this head posture comes for the shooter wearing multi-focal lenses, where the level allowing front sight focus is on the bottom, thus requiring a rearward head tilt. For decades I’ve recommended having the optometrist put this plane on top of the lens, an option you can get from SSP (SSPeyewear.com). Head up, normal distance vision, threat identified; head down, focus on front sight. It all works.