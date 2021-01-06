KelTec 5.7x28mm P50 Gives New Life to P90 Magazines
Developed in the late 1980s in response to NATO requests for a replacement to 9×19mm Parabellum firearms, the FN P90 is a compact, bullpup submachine gun chambered in the bottlenecked 5.7x28mm cartridge. A unique round for an equally unique firearm, perhaps the most recognized feature of the P90 is its 50-round top-mounted box magazine, loaded parallel to the barrel on top of the weapon’s frame. Never one to shy away from innovation, KelTec has repurposed the P90 magazine to feed their latest creation — the P50.
A large-format handgun, the Keltec P50 conjures futuristic images as an upside-down P90 magazine sits between the hinged 9.6” threaded barrel and lower polymer frame, complete with the company’s signature grip, what appears to be a recessed support hand thumb groove and Picatinny rail.
Loading the handgun requires lifting the barrel by way of a lever in the beavertail, inserting the magazine and pulling back on the AR-style rear charging handle to chamber a round.
Measuring 15” long, 6.7” tall and 2” wide, the P50 weighs 3.2 lbs. unloaded. And while that’s certainly heavier than your standard polymer handgun, QD mounts on the rear of the handgun, as well as below the grip, allow a sling to be attached for easy transport and recoil management. No sights are included, however a long Picatinny rail sits atop the barrel for mounting a red dot or pop-up sights. Trigger pull is measured at 5 lbs.
Covert, capable and provocative, the KelTec P50 ships with two 50-round P90 magazines and carries an MSRP of $995. Shipping is expected to begin in Q1 2021.
Specifications
Manufacturer: KelTec
Model: P50
Action: Semi-auto
Caliber: 5.7x28mm
Capacity: 50+1 (2 P90 magazines)
Frame: Polymer, Black
Dimensions (L/W/H): 15″/2″/6.7″
Barrel: 9.6″ (threaded)
Weight: 3.2 lbs (unloaded)
MSRP: $995
For more info: keltecweapons.com