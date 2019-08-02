HANDGUNS OF WWII PART 4

WWII

According to Bruce Canfield’s book “U.S. INFANTRY WEAPONS OF WORLD WAR II” about 96,000 Colt 1917s survived World War I service and were then put into government storage. When World War II began, again with the U.S. military being ill-prepared, many thousands of those stored .45 revolvers were put back into service. However, before issue, they were inspected, repaired if need be, and then given a phosphate finish commonly called “Parkerizing.” That last step makes it very easy for today’s collectors to sort World War I U.S. Model 1917 .45s from World War II ones.



Most use of Colt Model 1917 .45 revolvers were not in the front lines in World War II. Mostly combat units got what U.S. Model 1911 autoloaders were available and military police, POW camp guards and assorted auxiliary troops got the revolvers. That said, front line troops are famous for begging, borrowing, or stealing any sort of handgun to pack along in combat. Therefore, many photos exist of soldiers and marines packing 1917 sixguns.



My World War II handgun collection contains two Colt U.S. Model 1917 .45s. One retains its World War I blue finish, meaning it most probably did not see service in World War II. At least it likely wasn’t officially issued. My second one does have a Parkerized finish and so likely was issued to someone. In fact it could have been issued to my own uncle, James Virse, who served as a rifleman in the 3rd Marine Division on Guam in 1944. In the 1990s he told me even after the island was declared secure, orders were that marines were to go armed at all times. That was because there were numerous Japanese stragglers roaming the jungles. The last one didn’t surrender until 1972! My uncle said he scrounged a .45 revolver and holster and carried it instead of his 10 pound M1 Garand.



And here is one last bit of trivia. Holsters for U.S. Model 1917 revolvers come in two forms. Both were flap holsters, but the World War I versions were meant to be worn on the right side but with gun butt forward. By World War II the design changed to have the revolver worn on the right side but with the gun butt to the rear.