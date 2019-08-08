Dan Wesson’s New DW ECP Pistol Ready to Rock

My first experience with a Dan Wesson handgun was with one of the old modular revolvers, in .357 Magnum, belonging to a small-town police chief friend of mine who carried it on the job.



It was a great shooter and the fact that this guy had a couple of different barrels impressed the hell out of me.



Some years later, I stopped by a pistol match and one of the guys was using a Dan Wesson M1911 clone that was slick, accurate and ran like a well-tuned racecar. It put lead everywhere I aimed it during a break in the competition, and didn’t so much as burp.



At the recent annual Elmer Keith long-range memorial handgun shoot, one of the competitors was using a Dan Wesson wheelgun, and he did some pretty fancy shooting.



Now along comes a new entry from Dan Wesson that ought to get its own share of attention from armed citizens looking for a reliable M1911-type sidearm, with features that will delight people who carry.



The DW ECP (Enhanced Compact Pistol) is designed for all-day carry. Anybody who does this understands that a handgun on the belt or in a shoulder holster can make itself annoying just by its presence—and it will happen long before the day ends.



Chambered in either .45 ACP or 9mm, this handsome single-action self-loader will grab your attention at the get-go. If not, you should check your pulse.



With a forged aluminum frame and stainless steel slide finished in some tough-looking stuff called “Black Duty,” the ECP wears a sharp-looking and contrasting set of grip panels made from G10 that have a pattern sure to catch the eye. Grips are held on by hex-head screws, which I personally like and have on all of my carry .45-caliber pistols.



The slide has wide, easily-grasped cocking serrations on the rear only. Dan Wesson designed the handgun with a 4-inch match grade bull barrel that is cut flush and boasts a 30-degree crown. There is checkering on the front strap and bobbed mainspring housing on the rear. The DW ECP has a beavertail with “memory bump,” a straight skeleton trigger and skeleton hammer and extended thumb safety.



Weighing 29 oz. empty, the DW ECP is fitted with a dovetailed front sight featuring a brass bead and a dovetailed rear with a “U” notch.



According to Dan Wesson literature, the recoil spring system features a flat wire recoil spring that is rated for an astonishing 15,000 rounds.



When chambered in .45 ACP, the magazine carries eight rounds, while the 9mm version has a nine-round payload.



The overall length is 7.64 inches and at its widest point, the DW ECP is 1.25 inches.



This Commander-size pistol is likely to garner a quick fan base. Find a good holster— there are plenty available in leather, nylon or some hard synthetic—grab a couple of spare magazines, and you’re set for whatever comes creeping out of a dark alley.



With all of its features, it’s worth the MSRP of $1,600 (.45 ACP) or $1,575 (9mm) and one can anticipate years of faithful, reliable service.







