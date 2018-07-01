Cops ’n Revolvers

Qualification

We shot the standard PPC course for qualification. A 70 percent or better average for three courses of fire on the B-27 target was needed to graduate.



We carried 6 rounds in the gun and a pair of speedloaders for a total of 18 rounds back then. I can still hear the range master’s muffled voice over the intercom through my earmuffs, “This first course of fire is 12 shots in 20 seconds … watch your targets!” Like coiled springs ready to explode, we waited for the bladed target frames to turn.



Shooting 12 shots in a revolver entailed firing your first six, putting your revolver in your weak hand, dumping the brass, grabbing your speedloader, lining up six bullet noses to six chambers, releasing them, closing your cylinder, returning your gun to your strong hand, re-establishing your grip and firing your final six rounds.



It’s a complex symphony of both gross and fine motor skills. Sheer repetition made us masters at it. The total course of fire was 60 rounds, consisting of kneeling, prone, left- and right-hand barricade positions, all from 7, 15 and 25 yards.