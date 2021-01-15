B&T Station SIX Pistols Pay Homage to WWII Welrod

Known for innovative firearms of their own, Swiss manufacturer Brügger & Thomet — now B&T AG — developed the Veterinary Pistol 9mm (VP9) in 2014. Bearing a strong resemblance to the SOE Welrod, the modern reproduction pistol was built in response to a need to put down sick or wounded livestock and game without disturbing nearby animals or residences. Unfortunately, due to U.S. import restrictions, it never found its way stateside. Luckily, thanks to B&T USA, the VP9’s importable successors are coming in 2021.

Codenamed the Station SIX-9 (9mm) and Station SIX-45 (.45 ACP), the pistols trace their roots back to the Welrod and more modern VP9. Non-descript in appearance, the integrally suppressed pistols feature new upgrades while still offering the whisper-quiet sound signature and unique rotating bolt operation of the original design.

New to the Station SIX models, the pistols are fed by standard 9mm and .45 ACP 1911 magazines inserted into the grip, unlike the Welrod and VP9 whose magazines were embedded into the bottom half of the removable grip. A small grip safety and simplistic trigger with thin trigger guard round out the lower.