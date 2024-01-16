Wonderful Wadcutters

Not Just For Wheelguns

My first exposure to super-accurate .38s was as a young gunsmith in the Air Force. In the late 1950s, revolvers were going the way of the dinosaur in bullseye pistol competition with the exception of the .38 Special, which was often used in the centerfire portion of the match. But gunsmiths such as the late Jim Clark experimented with conversions of the .38 Super Colt Government Model to shoot the .38 Special wadcutter. This was no small feat.

By this time, the method for accurizing the Government Model .45 was well developed and would form the basis for what we called a Super Conversion… or more commonly just “Super.” Everyone knew what you meant. But it was not just a simple matter of cutting a new chamber, and you couldn’t call up Brownells and order a barrel.

The .38 Super cartridge is larger in diameter than the .38 Special, so the first efforts involved reaming out the chamber area and making a sleeve that was silver soldered in place. The insert could then be chambered. Another approach was to take an old G.I. barrel and cut the tube off just forward of the locking lugs. The remaining piece was then reamed out and a straight piece of barrel blank turned to fit and soldered in place. This had the additional advantage of allowing the outside diameter of the barrel to be the same as that of a .45 barrel, so normal bushings would work. It also added a little weight.

During my Air Force training, I watched as 1911 pistols were tested in a machine rest and tried to correlate differences in accuracy from one gun to the next with things I could see. Errors in fitting were pretty obvious, but sometimes a gun that looked just fine simply wouldn’t shoot well. I soon learned the guns would maliciously make you look bad if you feed them ammo they didn’t like. .22s are the absolute worst for this, but any gun can do it.

The .38 Special conversions, and later the S&W Model 52, were designed to work only with wadcutters seated flush with the case mouth. Of course revolvers were not so restricted. Shooters worried — and still do — whether or not the long jump through the chamber before contacting the rifling had a negative effect on accuracy.

The same question is sometimes raised about shooting wadcutters in a .357 revolver. The skirt of the hollow base wadcutter very effectively seals the chamber, and my experience tells me this long jump matters not at all. I’ve often observed the same ammunition fired in both pistols and revolvers, and I’ve seen equal or better accuracy from the six-shooter. The extra .1 inch or so of a .357 Magnum chamber doesn’t matter either.