Winchester 1907

Science Class

In moving back, the case has to overcome the inertia of the bolt and the tension of the recoil spring and mainspring. Blowback actions are generally limited to cartridges of modest power. Almost all .22 LR rimfire semiautomatic rifles and pistols operate on the blowback system. Most .25 and .32 ACP pocket pistols are blowbacks, as are some .380s.

Theoretically, most any cartridge could operate as a blowback provided there are no limitations on breech block weight or recoil spring strength. In reality, we quickly run into limitations on overall weight and on recoil springs capable of being handled by the shooter. I recall reading a .30-’06 blowback would require the breech block alone to weigh 26 ½”. Designers developed several semi-auto mechanisms to keep the breech and barrel locked for a brief interval to allow the bullet to exit the barrel and for pressure to drop — long recoil, short recoil, inertia, gas (several variations), roller locked, tilting barrel, rotating barrel.

But back then, Winchester committed to the blowback system and developed the most powerful cartridge they could fit into a reasonably sized rifle. The .351 WSL fired a 180p-grain bullet at a claimed 1,870 fps. from a 20″ barrel, roughly the same power class as .30-30 loads from a 20″ barrel.

The 1907 rifle has an operating rod extending through the forearm. Beneath the forearm wood is a weight in addition to the weight of the breech block. Although only about 38″ long overall, the 1907 weighs about 7.75 lbs. The recoil spring itself is quite strong. Between the weight and the spring, the system works just fine.

A blowback semi-auto tends to accentuate recoil due to the breech block (or slide in a pistol) striking the receiver at relatively high velocity. On the plus side, blowback designs are generally simple and very reliable. There’s not a lot going on, nothing to unlock and lock. Gas pressure alone is enough to extract fired cases; the only purpose of the extractor is to extract unfired cartridges. Ejection tends to be enthusiastic. True, the 1907 rifle was a bit heavy and the .351 WSL cartridge a bit underpowered but they worked and kept on working. In 1907 it was enough. Like the legendary dancing pig, the important thing isn’t how well it dances but that it dances at all.