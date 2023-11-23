Face mask on, I poked my mug over the 24″ barreled Marlin .30-30 well-rested on the dirtbank. The antelope buck was mine at minus 125 yards. Then a roaring ATV sped cross country at the oblique as the buck bolted away in a cloud of alkaline dust. The on-board hunter never pulled his rifle from his scabbard. He didn’t even know he had passed within handgun range of a trophy pronghorn. Bloody machines! I’d not own one, I told myself. But this all changed one day.

I’d walked 2.5 topographical miles just to get to the jumping-off point of my backpack hunt. There sat a Utility Task Vehicle. The hunter had followed an established 2-track, while I had a 5-mile round-trip hike I could have buggy-ridden. Maybe I would buy one of “them thar” scooters after all. I did. Disdain turned to admiration — my Commander runs almost every day. To the USFS burn pit with pinecones/needles, local landfill, town for loaf of bread, post office, scouting game, winter wood search, joy rides — and, of course, hunting.

Guns for my UTV were essential. But which ones? Choice is dictated by circumstance of course, so if you’re deer hunting take a deer rifle. However, my daily UTV battery was set in stone: A rifle, shotgun and pistol, with the entire focus on one word — opportunity. Taking advantage of a quick chance on a varmint or an at-the-moment decision to do a walkabout for birds or small game. I have never spent more time in consideration, and it was worth it. Other specific guns are fine, but the rifle/shotgun/handgun trio is basic.

I do know it can be easy to over-think things here. How much ammo is enough? Do I need an AR15 type rifle? What about a deer-type rifle? Just equip for the season and for your job at hand. For the most part (at least in my case) I wanted to be able to respond to the basic things I encounter daily. My personal carry pistols can handle defense, while the long guns handle the small game I hunt regularly — and could do double-duty for defense if needed.

Here’s what I came up with for my needs.