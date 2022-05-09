Uberti's Hombre .45 Colt

Origin Story

Every gun in my collection represents some small conquest. I’ll set my sights on something old, black and oily and then scrape, toil and save until I can finally make it mine. I plan my ballistic acquisitions like Napoleon coveted Russia. Each new addition represents a fresh victory. There was one solitary exception.

Anyone who is a parent will understand. It was the magical few weeks preceding Christmas, and the kids were energized. Driving up to Memphis, Tenn., the nearest city of any significant size, to do some Christmas shopping was a cherished annual family tradition.

At the time, Amazon was still just a really big river in South America, so people did their Christmas shopping in actual stores. Barnes & Noble, Toys “R” Us and a clothing emporium or three usually set the stage followed by a decent meal and a proper holiday family movie. By the time we fired up the minivan and put Memphis to our stern we were all smiling and tired.

There was always one place we visited just for me. Sportsman’s Warehouse was my chance to pore over something other than action figures and winter scarves. A massive box store filled to the gunwales with testosterone-infused boy stuff, Sportsman’s Warehouse was Santa’s workshop for gun guys.

The pistol was nothing special: A non-descript Western sixgun with a 4 3/4″ barrel and the same unexceptional attributes described above. The Uberti Hombre was clearly made to throw bullets and do little more. What was indeed remarkable, however, was the gun’s garish yellow “Sale” tag.

Sportsman’s Warehouse was in the throes of a holiday sale. For a paltry $240 I could make that drab-looking smoke pole mine. I wandered the store a bit chewing my lower lip and cerebrating.

I had a little cash set aside from Christmases and birthdays past. I hadn’t come to Memphis this day to buy a gun, but the metrics were doable. Long story short, I plopped down the plastic alongside my driver’s license and concealed carry permit and walked out with the pistol and the cheapest box of .45 Colt ammo in the store. I had no idea at the time what a serendipitous happenstance it had been.