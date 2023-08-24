Dispatches From The Dark Side

Dirk Studman leaned forward quietly nursing his Doodh Pati Chai. The thick, milky tea was ubiquitous here in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan. Studman suspected the stuff would make a superlative paint stripper. He had developed a taste for it over the course of several operations in this ghastly part of the world.

Dirk Studman was a SAD agent. That’s not to say his time as a hitter with the CIA had left him depressed. He thrived on the work. SAD stood for Special Activities Division. Dirk Studman was an assassin.

Studman had been recruited out of the U.S. Army’s Special Forces Operational Detachment — Delta. Now four years into his time with The Agency, he spoke Pashto like a native and could pass himself off as a terrorist. It was a marketable skill. To kill a terrorist sometimes you had to act like a terrorist.

His target was Saqlain Muhammad Shahi and he was a proper psychopath. After having been forcibly ejected from ISIS for cannibalism, the monster now worked freelance. His latest masterwork involved an elementary school and puppies. For this and a few other things, Uncle Sam determined he must die. As Shai kept to crowds, the standard Hellfire-off-a-drone approach would have been unduly messy. He therefore got to meet Dirk Studman. Their professional relationship would be brief.

Shahi arrived alone and took his regular seat at the outdoor café nearest the wall before ordering something vile. Studman saw no reason to drag this thing out unduly. He took one quick look around before discreetly unzipping his book bag and extracting his Trailblazer Pivot 9mm collapsible rifle. He deployed the gun on the draw and had the glowing red dot hovering over Shahi’s chest before the puppy-killing terrorist could react.

“Take this, you furry turd,” Studman muttered as he squeezed the trigger. The Trailblazer Pivot and three bucks’ worth of 9mm hollowpoints had just made the world a much better place. Forty minutes later, Dirk Studman was enjoying a cold Coke in a cheap hotel room while debriefing his Agency handlers on the mission particulars.