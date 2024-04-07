Too Much Of A Good Thing?

Defining Moment

The first time I shot the Model 329 was not a joyous experience. It was with full charge 240-grain Magnum ammunition and the gun wore wood grips that left the metal backstrap exposed. Simply put, it hurt. The gun that came later from S&W is furnished with two sets of grips — S&W insists on calling them “stocks.” One is a finger groove style of lovely wood from Kim Ahrends. The other is a rubber Hogue Monogrip, which helps with recoil but still leaves the backstrap exposed.

My first act was to purchase a set of Pachmayr Decelerator grips that cover the backstrap and then dig out the Uncle Mike’s glove. Those accommodations were highly beneficial and strongly recommended if you are going to shoot the 329PD very much.

As with their other ultra-lightweight revolvers, S&W cautions that the heavy recoil could result in a bullet being pulled forward in the cartridge and in the worst case binding the cylinder. Their common sense advice is to load the cylinder and shoot four or five rounds. Inspect the unfired cartridges and if the bullet is exactly where it was before all is well.

I don’t really think of myself as particularly recoil shy but that first experience is still indelibly inscribed in my long term memory. So when I began to work with the 329PD I shot a lot of .44 Special cowboy loads and worked up through hotter .44 Specials and them some magnum handloads at the starting load end of the scale. From there it was 180-, 210-, 240-, 250- and 300-grain bullet weights in factory ammo.

Everything in .44 Special was easily manageable and the cowboy loads were plain fun. There was a substantial recoil increase with magnum handloads and even more with factory ammo. The lighter bullet loads seemed most obnoxious, maybe because of greater muzzle blast, but as I shot the various loads shown in the table the Black Hills 300-grain JHP was almost pleasant.

This, obviously, is contrary to expectations. When I ran them through the chronograph the answer was obvious. Instead of the 1,200 or so fps listed in most factory specifications, it was doing only a little over 1,000 fps from the 4-inch barrel of the 329PD.

A word about factory ballistics data: It is almost impossible to compare apples with apples when we chronograph a real gun for comparison with published velocities. For example with the .44 Magnum we can find factory data generated from 5-, 61⁄2- and 71⁄2-inch barrels. The standard test barrels are vented to simulate the effect of the barrel/cylinder gap, and since we don’t have very many real world guns with those barrel lengths we need to be careful in our judgements.