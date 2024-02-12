Trial & Tribulation

Four different “Trials” models were selected to be issued to infantry, artillery and cavalry companies, largely based in the West, and engaged in the Indian Wars of the day. Three of the selected “Trials” models were familiar — the Trapdoor, the Sharps and the Remington Rolling Block. The fourth was unfamiliar and radically different. This model carried the name of Ward-Burton.

Its designer, Bethel Burton of Brooklyn, NY, was a prolific if unsuccessful inventor who found himself briefly in Federal prison for offering the Commonwealth of Virginia an advanced bolt-action, percussion-fired musket at the beginning of the Civil War.

Redesigning his bolt-action rifle to fire metallic cartridges, Burton offered his design to the military small arms trials of the 1860s ongoing in Europe and in the United States at the state level. He failed to land any contracts but he did meet Colonel (soon General) William G. Ward who sat on the New York State Small Arms Board. Colonel Ward was so impressed with Burton’s design they formed a partnership with Burton adding Ward’s name to his patent in 1869 — a very shrewd political move.

The next boot to drop is a letter from General Dyer, Chief of Ordnance. It was addressed to the Commanding Officer of the Springfield Armory indicating he would be receiving a Ward-Burton musket. Gen. Dyer requested an estimate on the cost of producing 1,000 Ward-Burton muskets and 300 carbines for the upcoming trials. Maybe a little General-to-General lobbying? Nah!

The trials of 1870-1873 had two major purposes: to evaluate how the arms performed and held up in the hands of active-duty troops and to determine the cost and complexity of their production by Springfield Armory. To the latter point, Springfield Armory licensed the production rights for the Remington Rolling Block, secured receivers directly from Sharps and completely built the Ward-Burton from the ground up. All four models were made up in lots consisting approximately of 1,000 rifles and 300 carbines and given the model designation “Model 1870,” except the Ward-Burton, which was assigned “Model 1871.”