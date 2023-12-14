The Rifles of Adventure

A Troupe

Charles Sheldon was a hunter, explorer, naturalist. He is considered the “father” of Denali national park and wrote several books of his adventures in the north, notably The Wilderness of the Denali. For big game hunting, he used just one rifle: a custom by W.J. Jeffery built on a Dutch 1895 Mannlicher action made by Steyr and chambered 6.5×53, called by Sheldon the “.256.” Featuring a ribbed barrel with three folding leaf sights marked 1 – 2 – 3, it predated the famous 1903 Mannlicher-Schoenauer version using an en-bloc clip rather than the later Schoenauer rotary magazine.

William Douglas Burden was born into great wealth. Rather than live a life of ease and indulgence, he chose hard work and adventure. His hunting trips were strenuous and self-sufficient, often involving great hardship. Burden was another Mannlicher fan, most often a Mannlicher-Schoenauer 1910 in 9.5×56 MS. He also used a Mauser 9×57 and a lever-action .30-30 carbine but the 1910 was his favorite, used from Alaska to Nepal to China with considerable success.

F.J. Defosse was considered the best shot in his French regiment. He left the military around 1905 at age 24 and spent the rest of his life hunting and guiding in Indo-China. From what I have read, he used just one rifle, a Lebel 8x50R with a 31.5″ barrel. By 1923, he had used it to collect 98 elephants and 45 tigers. His clients included W.D. Burden who considered Defosse the finest shot he had ever seen.

Percy Fawcett was a British explorer who led seven expeditions in South America commencing in 1906. From his last expedition in 1925, he never returned and no conclusive evidence of his fate is known.

American naval officer Robert Peary led several exploration trips to the Arctic and claimed to have reached the North Pole in 1909. Both Fawcett and Peary were extraordinary men who were primarily explorers rather than hunters and chose the light, compact Winchester 1892 carbine in .44 WCF.