The "Miculek Special"

Combat Accurate

I’ve not seen this accuracy with the stainless guns. The first 1988 Model 625 I tested showed mediocre accuracy with most jacketed rounds, but when I shot it with Black Hills lead bullet ammo, it gave one-hole groups at 25 yards. The last 625 I tested, with the removable V-Comp, did 1.85 to 2.85 inches with most loads at that distance.

Compared to the S&W .45 Targets of Jim Clark’s day, this newest gun’s accuracy could only be called disappointing. The one brand of frangible bullet ammo I tried was all over the target and occasionally off it.

I tried seven different types of ammo, four of which I’ve won matches with in other .45s and two of which I’ve used to win state championships. Almost all were in the three- to four-inch range for five shot groups at 25 yards. Only two did better.

Black Hills 200 grain lead semiwadcutter punched five clean holes that measured 2 3⁄8 inch apart center to center, the best three in an inch and one-sixteenth. Federal’s famously accurate full metal jacket “softball” load, the 185 grain semiwadcutter Gold Medal Match cartridge, delivered a group one-sixteenth of an inch tighter than the Black Hills, with the best three in an inch and a half.

My first thought was, “It’s me. I’m having a bad day.” I unlimbered my carry gun of the day, a Smith Model 4506 that’s usually about a two-and-a-half-inch gun at this distance. The carry load, 200 grain Tactical +P from Pro-Load with Gold Dot bullets, went into 2 1⁄8 inches, and the Federal Gold Medals went into 2 1⁄2 inches.

Now, S&W’s target autos, the Model 52 Master .38 wadcutter gun and the Performance Center’s own Model 952 and PC5906 in 9mm, will shoot right along with the same maker’s typical target revolvers. We’re talking one-inch groups at 75 feet. Fit loosely for mil-spec function, their duty autoloaders as a rule of thumb will shoot a group twice the size of their premium target sixguns. For a Smith duty auto to outshoot a Smith target revolver is almost unheard of. It should not occur in Nature.

I called the Performance Center, and a couple of guys there took a Miculek 625 and set it up in a Ransom Rest, testing with the .45 ACP ammo they had on hand, Federal Hydra-Shok and Speer Gold Dot. An hour later, I got a call back. They, too, were getting three and four inch groups at 25 yards.

It turns out that the Performance Center puts a minimum acceptable group with this gun at four inches.

“If we had a Model 945 (.45 auto) that shot like this, we’d throw the barrel away and fit another one,” said a Performance Center staffer whom I think should remain nameless. “It’s just something about the .45 ACP revolvers.”

I personally think it’s something in the standard-size stainless steel barrels that hasn’t been diagnosed yet. The massive slab-sided stainless tube in the V-Comp had done better. The old 1950 and 1955 Target barrels made of 4140 or 4130 chromemolybdenum steel had done way better.

But that was then, and this is now. The target revolver has been gone from the precision-demanding bullseye ranges for a long time.