The M1A1 Paratrooper Carbine

Does It Have a Story?

My own gun collection is broad but shallow. I hunt for one good example of most everything and then move on to the next conquest. My M1A1 was a serendipitous Gunbroker.com find.

Though I am not a proper carbine collector, I do speak the language. As a result, I haunted Gunbroker for a couple months watching paratrooper rifles come and go until I found one with the right features. Once I landed the gun, I emailed the owner as I always do and asked if the gun had a story. Wow. I didn’t see this one coming.

My carbine is dated December 1942 and has all the right cool-guy stuff for a legit first-run rifle. The serial numbers for paratrooper rifles were not documented during the war, but this one is in the 130k range, which is right for the era. As carbines typically rotated through the rebuild process toward the end of the war and were corrupted with late-model parts, an original pristine unmolested original carbine can be hard to find. These early guns typically made it into circulation when they were brought home by the veterans who used them during the war.

It was a Sunday afternoon in the Texas panhandle, and it was Texas hot. The man, his wife and teenaged son were enjoying lunch after church when there came an unexpected knock on the door. They weren’t expecting company, but this was 1951. Nobody imagined that anyone might be up to no good. The man just opened the door.

He was greeted by the sight of a scraggly drifter. The vagrant was crossing the panhandle on foot and looked the part. He explained that he was hungry and had one thing of value he’d be interested in selling. He then fished around in his knapsack and produced this battered old M1A1 paratrooper carbine.

Coyotes were a problem in this part of Texas and they had only recently been discussing the teenaged son needed a farm rifle for proof against varmints. They looked this one over, noted that it was well-maintained and serviceable, and settled on a fair price. Money was exchanged, and the matron of the house threw in a sandwich and some lemonade to sweeten the deal. The drifter wandered off without giving his name.

The teenager came of age with the rifle by his side, shooting coyotes and rattlesnakes as the need arose. He had no kids of his own but eventually left the gun to a nephew along with the story of how he acquired it. The nephew kept it as long as decorum demanded, but he had no interest in firearms himself. With the assistance of a gun nerd buddy, they put the rifle on Gunbroker, and this is how it came to me.