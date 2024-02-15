Drive-by War Story

He just had the look. As I prepped my gear, I queried the details. He said 11 Bravo — Infantry. I gestured over my shoulder at the pictures of helicopters adorning the walls of the treatment room. I explained I had been one of those damn aviators. It invariably draws a chuckle.

He had been an Infantry company commander in Korea. As is my custom, I asked for his most compelling war story. Wow.

They had been on the line for weeks and they were tired. He unexpectedly received orders to report to the rear with his company for a special equipment issue. He cared little for the newfangled gear but he was stoked about the prospect of some hot chow and a field shower.

They were drawing bulky new flak jackets. His troops were not completely sold on them. They feared the extra weight might slow them down. Regardless, they each grabbed a vest and reconfigured their web gear before reporting for chow. They returned to the line the following morning.

Mid-afternoon first day back my buddy was on a recon patrol when he suddenly felt like he had been hit in the chest with a sledge hammer. The force of the blow bowled him over and left him momentarily disoriented. His troops dragged him to cover to take stock.

He carried his M1911A1 pistol in a tanker’s shoulder holster. The heavy rifle round had struck his pistol a glancing blow before plowing straight into his chest. The big bullet was making a beeline for his heart only to be stopped by his spanking new flak vest. He had worn the thing less than 24 hours.

Those early vests would not have stopped a proper rifle shot, but this round was partially spent after ruining his pistol. The vest was the only reason he was alive. He scared up replacements for both his vest and his handgun and went back to work with a newfound respect for body armor.

My buddy’s troops killed the Chicom sniper in short order and returned with a meticulously well-maintained British Lee-Enfield No. 4 Mk 1 (T) sniper rifle. Both sides in the Korean War used WWII-surplus weapons. There is no telling the circuitous route that brought the vintage British sniper rifle to this frozen Korean battlefield. His guys offered him the rifle but he had little time for souvenirs. He had an Infantry company to run.