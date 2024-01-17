The British MLE Rifle

Short-lived

The first version was the MLM, the initials standing for “Magazine, Lee Metford.” The designer was a Scots/Canadian/American named James Paris Lee, while the original rifling for black powder cartridges was designed by British Col. Metford. The shallow rifling did not have a long service life when the load was changed from black to smokeless powder and was redesigned with deeper rifling grooves at the Enfield armory. The redesigned rifle was the “Magazine, Lee Enfield” — MLE or “Emily.” It was also called the Long Lee for its 30″ barrel and near-50″ overall length. A shorter version was later adopted as the “Short, Magazine, Lee Enfield” — SMLE, or “smelly” as it was often called.

Both the MLM and MLE were used by the British military in South Africa during the Second Boer War. Many Boer settlers had trekked from their original settlements in South Africa to what was then called the Transvaal and Orange Free State. Their interest was in farming and ranching. Unfortunately for them, diamonds and gold were discovered on the land they claimed. The Boers soon realized if they wanted to keep their land and lifestyle, they would have to fight.

A most interesting book about the war is titled Commando: A Boer Journal of the Boer War by Deneys Reitz, written while he was in exile in Madagascar. Reitz joined the Boer forces at age 17 and fought throughout the war, then wrote the book while the memories were still fresh. The Boers were not so much an army as a volunteer citizen force.

Reitz wrote, “Officers and men had to supply their own horses, rifles, clothing, and equipment, and nobody received any pay … the Transvaal Government had been importing large quantities of Mauser rifles from Germany, which were sold to the burghers at a nominal figure, and as great stores of ammunition had likewise been accumulated, the commandos were very efficiently equipped.” The Mauser rifles were based on the 1893 design, chambered for the 7mm Mauser (7×57) cartridge.

“I was 17 years old and thus too young to be enrolled as a burgher. President Kruger himself solved this difficulty for me … when he heard my age, he said: ‘Well then, Mr. State Secretary, the boy must go — I started fighting earlier than that,” and he took me straight to the Commandant-General’s room close by, where Piet Joubert in person handed me a new Mauser carbine, and a bandolier of ammunition …”