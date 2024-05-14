By 1850, Colt had the .44 Dragoon, the .31 Pocket Pistols and the 1851 Navy .36. The Dragoons were too large and heavy for most to consider carrying on the belt and the pocket pistols were just that — for concealed use. The 1851 Navy was just about perfect for belt carry with only one drawback: Power-wise it was about equivalent to today’s .380 ACP. If the Dragoons were too heavy and if the Navy was underpowered, would it be possible to combine the two in a new sixgun?

The engineers at Colt took a good look at the 1851 Navy and discovered the cylinder was too small for six .44 chambers. The solution was quite ingenious. Using the basic 1851 Navy frame, they increased the diameter of the front part of the cylinder and cut a step in the water table of the frame to compensate for this.

So basically the sixgun that emerged, the 1860 Army .44, is simply a converted 1851 Navy. It is always easy to recognize Colt .44s whether they be originals or replica 1860s, or fantasy replicas consisting of the 1851 Navy in .44. The giveaway is the two-diameter cylinder and the step in the water table. With the conversion of the 1851 Navy .36 to the 1860 Army .44, Colt also changed the configuration of the barrel and loading lever, going to a more streamlined round barrel and rack-and-pinion loading lever. The added benefit was it was a lot cheaper to make a round barrel than to copy the octagon barrel of the 1851 Navy.

The original 1860 Army .44s had a loading port that easily accepted conical bullets. This is simply not the case with today’s Colt replicas. When it comes to using conical bullets in the 1860 Army, we soon find once again the reality of the statement “all sixguns are a law unto themselves” with each having a distinct personality.