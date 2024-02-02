Tale Of The Talking Six-Gun

Sixgunner's Dream

Long gun racks filled with a little bit of everything lined the walls. Wooden shelves underneath held ammunition in practically any caliber you could imagine. Four or five steps carried me in front of his handgun counters. To my surprise, I had wandered into a sixgunner’s dream.

The first counter held a mixture of Colt New Service, old Detective Specials, Pythons, one Banker’s Special, and one as-new Official Police. Counter two was filled with a variety of large-frame S&Ws and old model Ruger single actions. Counter three quite obviously held a variety of handguns the old gentleman deemed not worthy to include with the others.

As I walked back to the first counter to examine one of the New Service Colts, a voice interrupted.

“Over here, come back!”

Thinking the salesman was speaking to me, I asked, “Did you say something sir?” “No,” he replied as he glanced up from his newspaper, “but if you need anything, just let me know.” Dismissing the voice, I continued looking at the husky Colt through the glass.

“Come over here. I’m in the last counter. Hurry!”

The salesman continued to read his paper, so clearly he had not said a word. Thinking I was losing my mind, I walked over to the last counter and looked in. Nothing unusual stared back at me.

“I’m the S&W Model 28, lying beside the old Iver Johnson.”

Shaking my head with disbelief, and glancing around to assure myself no one was watching, I replied softly, “Look, I’m not crazy. Six-guns can definitely not talk, so what’s going on here?” By now, I’m sure you hold the opinion that yours truly has lost his mind, or is at least telling one of the biggest lies of the century, but it really did happen just as described.

“I’ve been stuck in this counter for over a year waiting for someone to carry me home. Everybody picks me up and checks me out, but no one wants me. I know I’m not much to look at — I’ve got a few scratches and scars — but I shoot pretty good, and I have lots of life left. I’m rugged, dependable, and to be frank, we deserve each other. Buy me and let’s go home.”

By now, I’m pretty sure I’ve lost my mind. The old man behind the counter was still absorbed in his paper, so he had not heard me speak to the Smith. If I was destined to hear a handgun talk, why couldn’t the voice have emanated from one of those crisp New Service Colts, or better still, some-thing custom made, or engraved? Why did it have to be a trail worn S&W Model 28?

“Alright, I’ll buy you, but you better be as good as you say, or I’ll trade you off so fast it will bulge your chambers.” I pulled the old man away from his paper long enough to conduct the transaction. It was obvious by his manner that he considered me crazy for buying the worn Smith, instead of one of his better handguns, but I had no other option. How often does a firearm talk to you?