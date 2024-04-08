S&W Model 52

Background

First, a little historical context as to why S&W would bother with the endeavor. During the heyday of Bullseye shooting, competitors squared off in distinct courses of fire for .22 LR, .45 ACP, and any centerfire caliber of the shooter’s choice. Some opted to double down and use a .45 caliber 1911 for the centerfire stage as well, though others used whichever non-rimfire handgun they could shoot the best.

Historically, this latter group of shooters almost always picked a revolver in .38 Special — the Colt Officer Model Target and S&W’s K-38 “Target Masterpiece” (later, the Model 14) were the most popular choices. Shooters have long known the .38 special is an inherently accurate round, and perhaps no more accurate handgun load exists than the 148-grain wadcutter bullet that dominated the competitive landscape of decades past.

At least mechanically, the .38 wadcutter has three things going for it. First, the bullet is typically seated much deeper into the case, allowing for more uniform and less position-sensitive powder ignition. Second, there’s more surface area of the bullet engaging with the rifling, ensuring greater projectile stability. Third, recoil is typically minimal.

Now, wouldn’t it be neat to get these qualities into an autoloading handgun? Both the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit and S&W thought so. While I’m leaving out the history of the .38 AMU cartridge and S&W’s experimental 52A, suffice it to say by 1961 S&W had solved the engineering challenge of getting .38 wadcutters to feed through a semi-auto, assuming the projectiles were seated flush with the case mouth.

Naturally, it wasn’t enough to chamber an autoloader in .38 Special and call it good. Indeed, the rest of the gun had to meet the exacting demands of the most talented competition shooters. As a result, the Model 52 may be the best fit-and-finished handgun Smith & Wesson ever manufactured. The slide-to-frame fit is glass smooth, and the subtly flared barrel is secured by a special bushing resulting in a rock solid and consistent lockup.

The result was a gun ready for Bullseye right out of the box. S&W’s accuracy standard was a 5-shot group of 2″ at 50 yards. My trigger breaks exactly at 2.5 lbs. — and yes, this is the factory weight