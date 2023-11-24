Survival Of The Cheapest

It’s a predictable cycle. We win the war but lose the peace. The nation strains, young men die — and then there are the parades. No sooner do the street cleaners have the confetti tidied up than lawmakers start squandering the peace dividend, succumbing to the irresistible temptation to yet again expeditiously beat our swords into plowshares. When the nation is at peace it has little need of warriors. The same goes for their gear.

The interim between World Wars I and II was likely the most egregious example. The First War to End All Wars cost the planet 17 million souls. No sensible man longs to return to such stuff. Unfortunately, nations are seldom run by sensible men.

In the 1930’s we were clawing our way out of the Great Depression and had little interest in European affairs. Our involvement had relatively recently ended one global war, and we figured once would be adequate. It turned out this was not to be the case.

The Nazis started beating war drums in earnest in 1938. By 1940 the Germans had their Bf109 Messerschmitt, MP40 submachine gun and PzKpfw Mk IV tank. The Brits were flying those beautiful Spitfires. The Japanese fielded their formidable A6M Zero. Surrounded as we were by two magnificent oceans, we had little interest. While the M1 Garand was a gleaming exception, we Americans hadn’t invested a great deal in modernizing our ground pounders’ arsenal during the 1930’s. Then overnight everything changed.