What We Want

Jack O’Connor was shooting editor for Outdoor Life magazine during WW II. By the end of the war he was getting around 3,500 letters a month, mainly from military personnel. In The Last Book, he wrote: “During WWII I found out what the sailor standing a lonely watch thought about. I also discovered what was on the mind of the G.I. in his foxhole, the fighter pilot in his P-51. It was not that cute girl next door. It wasn’t the boys at the bowling alley. It was not Mom’s apple pie. It was guns and hunting!”

Larry Koller’s excellent book Shots at Whitetails was published in 1948 and illustrates the tremendous demand for hunting firearms. “The writer began this chapter [on firearms] just before Pearl Harbor hit all of us … the [postwar] demand for firearms is so great there seems to be little need for new designs … all the arms plants are concentrating production in the few models most suited to supply the greatest need … Demands are so great … many hunters will be without their new rifle when deer season rolls around … Stevens-Savage has announced a new light bolt-action .30-30 in the low-priced field … it looks and handles as a deer rifle should….”

The rifle was the Stevens Model 325 in .30-30 Winchester. The 325 was the lowest-priced, American-made new center-fire rifle at the time, retailing for around $38. If this sounds ridiculously cheap, remember the average worker at the time earned $50 to $60 a week.

With the 325, Stevens made use of manufacturing methods such as stamped parts. Production of older models used skilled labor and considerable hand fitting. Firearms made in the ’30s — when only the best workers kept their jobs and had no incentive to speed production — were very well made indeed.

In the postwar-era, expanding production was difficult. It takes time to train skilled workers such as tool and die makers. In the booming postwar economy, a skilled worker was in great demand. Gunmakers were hard pressed to keep the workers they had.