Smith & Wesson's Single-Action Sixguns

The Epitome

I earlier mentioned my friend’s .44 Russian, which turned out to be a New Model No. 3, the third of the .44 Smith & Wesson big-bore, top-break single actions. After seeing this magnificent specimen, I began to watch to see if anyone actually carried a Smith & Wesson single action in the movies or on television. I have been watching for nearly 50 years and they are very few and far between. The first one I noticed was Robert Culp as Texas Ranger Hoby Gilman in the TV series Trackdown. Culp must have really liked the Smith & Wesson, as he also used one in the movie Hannie Caulder. Tyrone Power as Jesse James carried an S&W Model No. 3 in a shoulder holster, a 7 1⁄2″ Colt on one side, the Smith on the other, and Kurt Russell as Wyatt Earp carried a Smith & Wesson in some parts of the movie Tombstone.

The Smith & Wesson New Model No. 3 was way ahead of its time. It is so precisely fitted it demands smokeless powder for perfect functioning, however all of the frames of these guns were built in the black-powder era and should only be used with black powder. Definitely a Catch-22. The machining and tolerances used in their manufacture were so precise they are easily fouled and work very sluggishly after very few rounds of black-powder loads. The only answer is to keep them clean.

One of the local gunshops had just taken in a New Model No. 3 .44 Russian in excellent condition a few years ago. Diamond Dot did a little bargaining and it became ours. Both this New Model No. 3 and the earlier mentioned original Model No. 3 Russian are used only with blackpowder loads. They are much too valuable to take a chance on ruining them using smokeless powder. Thanks to Starline we have modern solid head .44 Russian brass available to reloaders, and although several companies now offer loaded .44 Russian ammunition it should only be used in modern replicas. Reloaders can produce their own .44 Russian ammunition for the old original guns using either black powder or a blackpowder substitute.