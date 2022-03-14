Winchester Model 37

Winner, Winner

My auction prize has a 28″ barrel choked Full plus the cool “Steelbilt” stamp on the receiver. In the sub-gauge world, Full choke diameter in a .410 ranges from .395 down to 0.389″ (Extra Full). Mine measured 0.388″, which puts it in the “tighter than Dick’s hatband” category. By way of comparison, my Iver Johnson Champion .410 single shot measures 0.391″ while my equally elderly Stevens 940D measures 0.396″.

It’s difficult to find a single-shot .410 not choked Full but quibbling over what constitutes what kind of choke in a .410 always struck me as a bit silly. The practical differences between IC, M and F get diminished somewhat when you’re talking about half-ounce of shot in .410 bore. There are guys who can tell the difference but I’m not one of them, particularly not at 15-21 yard skeet distances. If I’m pointing the gun right, any old .410 will work. If I’m not, a Cylinder Bore 12 gauge isn’t going to help.

I tried the M37 at a 12″ Caldwell “Orange Peel” turkey target at 25 yards and managed to get six or seven No. 4 pellets into the head/neck area. I aim to try some of the newer turkey-specific No. 5 or 6 .410 loads as soon as I can lay hands on some.

My first skeet experience with my Model 37 was less than I’d fantasized about — at least in comparison to my earlier .410 single shots. I busted 13 birds using Winchester AA No. 8s. Truth be told, the heavier barrel of the M37 was not what I was used to, at least in comparison to my Iver Johnson Champion, which had 2″ less barrel and a bit over half a pound of gun weight.

The automatic ejector is fairly forceful and — to be honest — I could live with a bit less power. Considering the cost of .410 ammo, I like to “shortstop” those empties while breaking the action without having to hunt for them.

A couple rounds of skeet isn’t really enough to get right with a new .410. Shooting well on clay birds isn’t a mystery. You just gotta do it. And that’s something I intend to do a lot of. Problem is, when you’re dealing with a half-ounce of shot from a Full choke, your margin of error gets scaled down a bit. All I can tell you is when I’m swinging the Model 37 right, keeping my head down and following through, the birds I center just flat smoke.

Here’s to more of the same!

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine