Shooting The Outlaw!

Cimarron Outlaw

Named after notorious outlaw Frank James who carried an 1875, Cimarron Arms’ modern replica, the Model 1875 Outlaw is made by Uberti to Cimarron’s specs and standards, closely following the original pattern. The most notable change is the addition of a base-pin cross-latch, which must be activated to disengage the base pin for cylinder removal.

When I contacted Cimarron for a test gun, they only had guns available in .45 Colt, which is fine as I love the round. I must say I’m very impressed with the quality of the Cimarron Arms Outlaw imported from Uberti! It is a very well-made revolver. Cylinder throats were a perfect 0.452″ as verified with pin gauges. Overall fit and finish is excellent. The base pin is much longer than standard Colt and Ruger single-actions, also.

The mushroom-shaped head on the end of the base pin protrudes from the web housing, under the barrel, providing a secure purchase while extracting it. The cross-latch must be depressed to pull the pin during cylinder removal.

The 1875 Outlaw has the same familiar four “clicks” present as you slowly cock the hammer. The same half-cock notch is also there, providing a free spinning cylinder, allowing loading, unloading and pulling the cylinder free from the frame, after the base-pin is removed.

The 1875 Outlaw also has the same loading gate single-action shooters are used to. Load one, skip one, load four more, close the latch, cock and lower hammer on an empty cylinder for safe carry. The Outlaw 1875 has a pivoting hammer-bar safety keeping the hammer-mounted firing pin from striking the primer should the gun be dropped. However, you should always carry the 1875 Outlaw with the hammer on an empty chamber.

The color case-hardening on the cylinder-frame and hammer of my sample is brilliant. The bluing is rich and deep giving the “Outlaw” the classy looks of the very well-made gun it is. My 1875 Outlaw has a 7.5″ barrel, although a 5.5″ is available. The hammer spur has traditional checkering and is completed in quality fashion.

The action is surprisingly smooth and the trigger pull measured at just over a creep-free 2.5 lbs.