I would imagine many GUNS readers have seen the film Black Hawk Down. There’s a scene of note where Eric Bana, playing a Delta Force ass-kicker, is chastised by a superior officer for his M16 being off-safe. Bana holds up his index finger and flexes it in front of the commander’s nose. “This here is my safety,” he replies. It’s a funny line, though it’s become the bane of range officers just about everywhere.

For many gun owners, firearm safeties represent a mechanical solution to what they consider a non-existent problem: Flipping a piece of metal up or down does not excuse the shooter from the responsibility of obeying the “four rules” of firearm safety and cannot take the place of situational awareness and common sense. To others, some safeties represent intrusion of the nanny state, bean counters and lawyers into the world of firearms product development. For these shooters, each device foisted on the buyer seems to be intrusive proof that someone, somewhere, has capitulated to the enemies of the Second Amendment.

And yet, we live in a world where accidents can and do happen, even to good and responsible people, and Murphy’s Law is absolute. Ask someone who’s been around guns as part of their career, and they will be able to tell you at least one story where some kind of safety has prevented serious injury or death.

The truth, then, is somewhere in the middle. Safeties, as a whole, cannot be dismissed as either wholly unnecessary and reprehensible, nor can they be relied upon as the sole mechanism to prevent negligent or unintentional discharges.

That said, some designs are certainly better than others.