Things Change

The Long Ranger

Longer range target shooting has an illustrious history. Good shooting was done at a thousand yards decades ago, even more than a century ago. But target shooters had a huge advantage — they shot on surveyed ranges knowing the exact range within a yard or two. Hunters in the field don’t have this luxury.

I know of quite a few hunters who claimed expertise in estimating range. Many are not too bad out to 300 yards or so, but much less skilled out where it matters. Out on the far end of the ballistic parabola when the bullet is falling fast, an error of even 25 yards can mean the difference between a clean kill and wounded game. In the game field, can you reliably eyeball 550 yards from 575 yards? Don’t feel bad, no one can.

When someone boasts of their skill at estimating range, tell them you’re going to compare their estimate with a rangefinder reading. They start backpedaling in short order — in Tom Wolfe’s useful phrase, “making imaginary snowballs with their hands.”

The way we dealt with longer range game shooting back in the day was to pursue increasingly flat-shooting cartridges. This required higher velocity, which in turn required bigger capacity cases, which required stronger and heavier actions and longer barrels, not to mention dealing with more recoil and shorter barrel life.

With laser rangefinders and inexpensive chronographs, we no longer have to guess at range or trust muzzle velocity claims. With accurate data, longer range shooting isn’t so difficult. How has this affected rifles? Trends I’ve noticed over the past couple of decades has been greater interest in accuracy, in medium capacity cartridges and less interest in ultra-high velocities. This in turn resulted in rifles being lighter, more compact, and with (usually) less recoil.

Take barrel length, for example. I have half a dozen rifles with 26″ barrels chambered for cartridges such as .220 Swift, .257 Weatherby, .264 Win. Mag., 7mm Remington Ultra and .338 Lapua. There are a bunch with 24” barrels. In the ’50s and ’60s, barrels for non-magnum cartridges settled at 22”. These barrels seem to me like the Little Bear’s porridge: not too hot, not too cold, just right. Medium works for me, always has, always will.