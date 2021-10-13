The Henry Rifle

Designed by Benjamin Tyler Henry in 1860, the original rifle was a 16-shot .44 rimfire. It was produced by the New Haven Arms Company and evolved into the Winchester 1866. The New Haven Arms Company was eventually renamed the Winchester Repeating Arms Company.

Today Henry USA makes modern lever-action rifles though they still make an original true to Henry’s 1860 patterns and patents. It is virtually identical aside from allowances necessary to adapt to the .44-40 and .45 Colt centerfire rounds which replaced the long-obsolete rimfires. Due to the longer cartridges, the Original Henrys hold fewer rounds.