A Jump Ahead

Handloads

SMG voids the warranty if reloads or surplus ammo is used. Since the 7.92×57 has been loaded by so many countries to widely varying pressures, some are far too hot for all but a solid bolt action. (See the sidebar on how the Germans mitigated this problem.) But handloading offers solid benefits. I failed correcting the optic with additional shims for elevation in addition to windage, yet achieved the elevation correction through handloading. Another goal was to match the load to the gas system so ejection was neither sluggish or too abrupt. The “just right” spot would eject the case about a yard forward with minimal case dents.

Since my brass was mixed Hornady and Prvi, I checked the internal capacity to see if they would need segregation. Filled with water, the Hornady and Prvi cases weighed within 2/10 of a grain, so I felt I could mix them safely. Before primers would seat in the Prvi cases, however, the primer pocket needed a couple of turns of the case neck uniformer. In another odd turn, the Prvi cases were already near maximum case length, and needed trimming after one reloading. The Hornady cases have yet to require trimming after three loadings.

I didn’t work up loads in the conventional way, since the starting load probably wouldn’t cycle the action, and the FG mangles brass badly if the load is too light. I planned to work on a load cycling the action well first, then fine tune it for accuracy.

So I chose a load 10 percent below maximum as my starting load. Alliant Reloder 15 is one of the powders with a medium burning rate I felt would work well in a gas gun (it was on the shelf at the gun store and I was allowed to buy more than one).

Sized in RCBS dies, my first loads with Hornady and Sierra bullets over Alliant Rl-15 ran about 2,200 fps. With the gas valve on “low” the cases got crushed on ejection, and on “medium” the action cycled too abruptly.

My reloading technique may sound weird, but I was loading to the gas system first. So, one grain down, loads cycled sluggishly on the medium gas valve setting, gave good accuracy and shot to point-of-aim. Going up 1/2 grain, the gun cycled smoothly and accuracy was better. The brass came out with minimal body dents in a nice puddle 1-yard away, so the rifle ran happier. Bullets impacted just a couple of inches over the front sight, and I’m happier. Shooting a 4-shot 3/4-inch group with the Sierra bullet was pretty exciting, even if the 5th shot pulled out the group to 2 inches. Going up another 1/2 grain and the group began to grow again, so my load with the Sierra bullet remains at 42.0 grains.

The Hornady bullet’s groups were shrinking as the charge went up, but I went no further because the next couple of increments would likely require the gas valve turned down a notch, and the bullet’s impact would likely rise. With this story’s deadline looming, winter around the corner, and other projects to finish, I had to shelve fine tuning the Hornady load until next spring.

On the fun front, I am able to regularly hit the Washoe County Range’s 14×14-inch square gong at 300 yards 6 to 7 times out of 10 with iron sights. When using the optic, the rifle shoots softly enough it comes out of recoil in time to see the bullet strike at 300. I seem to achieve the same hit probability using irons or optic, oddly enough.